Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting between neighbors

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A person was hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Johnson County Tuesday afternoon.

Sheriff Doug Cox says the shooting was the result of an argument between neighbors on Campbell’s Road, which is east of I-65.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for surgery.

Authorities say it appears that a handgun was used in the shooting.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

