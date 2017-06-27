× IPS to reveal recommendations Thursday on high school closures

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Public Schools administrators will announce their recommendation later this week on which high schools should close.

The district is considering closing some high schools due to low enrollment after a task force recommended the move. The task force suggested closing three of the district’s seven high schools, saving IPS an estimated $4 million per year.

In the last 53 years, IPS has seen enrollment drop by nearly 20,000 high school students. The administration hosted 21 meetings for community members, students and staff during the spring to help shape its vision going forward.

The sessions with students and staff were kept private to encourage participants to “fully engage in a peaceful and secure environment.”

IPS said nearly 3,000 people attended those meetings. The district received more than 2,000 verbal, handwritten and online comments about the situation.

Administrators will announce their recommendation Thursday on which three high schools should close and unveil “reinvention plans” for the schools that will remain open.