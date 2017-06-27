× INvestED hosting event to advise families about students loans before interest rates increase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indiana-based nonprofit called INvestED is hosting an event to help families navigate student loans and answer questions about paying for college.

The “INvestED in College” event will take place at 11595 N. Meridian St., Suite 200 in Carmel on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The need for advice in much needed among students and their parents right now, as interest rates on federal student loans are set to increase for the first time since 2014 on July 1.

During the event, experts from INvestEd, which focuses on financial-aid literacy, lending and loan refinancing for Hoosier families and students, will provide each caller with personalized guidance.

For more information on INvested, click here.