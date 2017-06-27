× Indy West BMV branch temporarily closed

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy West BMV branch, located at 10 S. Mickley Ave. in Indianapolis, is closed Tuesday, June 27 due to structural damage. In the meantime, customers who need to visit a BMV branch are encouraged to go to one of the following nearby locations:

Ameriplex branch at 7811 Milhouse Rd, Suite B, Indianapolis

South Meridian branch at 5155 South Meridian St, Indianapolis

Madison Avenue branch at 1400 Madison Ave, Indianapolis

Plainfield branch at 2477 E Main Street, Plainfield

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, or to complete a transaction online, visit myBMV.com.

[source: Indiana BMV news release]