Indy West BMV branch temporarily closed

Posted 2:33 am, June 27, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indy West BMV branch, located at 10 S. Mickley Ave. in Indianapolis, is closed Tuesday, June 27 due to structural damage. In the meantime, customers who need to visit a BMV branch are encouraged to go to one of the following nearby locations:

  • Ameriplex branch at 7811 Milhouse Rd, Suite B, Indianapolis
  • South Meridian branch at 5155 South Meridian St, Indianapolis
  • Madison Avenue branch at 1400 Madison Ave, Indianapolis
  • Plainfield branch at 2477 E Main Street, Plainfield

For a complete list of branch locations and hours, or to complete a transaction online, visit myBMV.com.

[source: Indiana BMV news release]

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s