× IMPD hands out free gun locks in neighborhood where 9-year-old was accidentally shot in face

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – One day after the accidental shooting death of a 9-year-old boy, officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were back in the neighborhood where the tragedy happened. This time, they were handing out educational material about gun safety.

Mykah Jackson was accidentally shot in the face and killed by another young child. Investigators said Jackson was from Gary and visiting his father in the apartment complex. It’s believed the victim went to another apartment when he was killed and the gun used belonged to the father of the man who rents the apartment, not a family member of Jackson’s.

On Tuesday, IMPD officers went door-to-door in the neighborhood, handing out free gun locks to families and educating them on the importance of gun safety. Even if you don’t own a gun, officers are encouraging people to take a free gun lock, just in case a friend or family member comes to your home that owns one.

Officers said the focus was to help prevent another tragedy from happening.

“We can’t go back and bring life back, but if we can message out, and message out to a thousand people and keep 4 others from ever touching a gun, that’s a success,” said Deputy Chief Chad Knecht.

If you want a free gun lock, you can get one from Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health or any Marion County library.