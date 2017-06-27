× Fatal accident in Jackson County closes I-65 southbound

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind.–One person is dead following a crash early Tuesday involving a semi-trailer truck and an Indiana Department of Transportation vehicle.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-65 near Seymour. The driver of the semi struck an unoccupied INDOT vehicle causing the semi to rollover, according to Indiana State Police investigators. The unidentified driver died at the scene.

A four to five-hour closure of I-65 southbound at mile marker 64 (near Seymour) is necessary because the truck must be off-loaded by hand.

Motorists are urged to take an alternate route. Traffic is being diverted from I-65 southbound onto Route 31 to U.S. 50 and then back onto I-65.