Check here for times & locations of fireworks in your city

Fourth of July is Tuesday, but some Indiana cities are hosting fireworks early, starting this weekend!

Here are some times and locations for fireworks in Indianapolis and surrounding cities.

Saturday, July 1:

Bedford

Location: Bedford Square, J Street and 16 Street

Time: Dusk

Monday, July 3:



Anderson

Location: Athletic Park – Wilson St & E. Eighth St.

Time: 10 pm

Tuesday, July 4

Brownsburg

Location: Arbuckle Acres Park, 200 N. Green Street

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Carmel (CarmelFest)

Location: Near the intersection of City Center Drive, Monon Trail

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Crawfordsville

Location: Milligan Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Danville

Location: Danville Community High School, 100 Warrior Way

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Edinburgh

Location: Sports Complex, 722 Eisenhower Dr

Time: Dusk

Ellettsville

Location: Edgewood High School football field, 601 S. Edgewood Dr.

Time: Dusk

Gas City

Location: Beaner Linn Park, S Rogers

Time: 10 p.m.

Indianapolis

Location: Regions Bank Tower

Time: 9:45 p.m.

Lafayette

Location: Riehle Plaza

Time: 10 p.m.

Lawrence

Location: Lawrence Community Park

Time: 10 p.m.

Lebanon

Location: Lebanon Middle School, 1800 N Grant St.

Time: 10 p.m.

Noblesville

Location: Noblesville High School grounds, 18111 Cumberland Rd

Time: 10 p.m.

Pendleton

Location: Falls Park, Pendleton Ave

Time: Dusk

Peru

Location: Maconaquah Park, Park Drive

Time: Dusk

Plainfield

Location: Hummel Park, 1500 S. Center St.

Time: 9:55 p.m.

Westfield

Location: Grand Park, 711 E 191st St

Time: 10 p.m.

Yorktown

Location: Morrow’s Meadow, 1901 S. Tiger Drive

Time: 10 p.m.

Zionsville

Location: Lions Park, 115 S. Elm St

Time: Dusk

If you do not see your location, please contact your local police department for times and locations.