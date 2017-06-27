Alabama military post on lockdown amid reports of possible shooter

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A military installation in Alabama says in a tweet it is on lockdown amid reports of a possible active shooter.

Redstone Arsental spokesman Christopher Colster tells WAFF-TV that officials got reports of an active shooter on the base near Huntsville Tuesday morning. He says there are no confirmed casualties.

Redstone Arsenal near Huntsville tweeted Tuesday that it is on lockdown. The base said on its Facebook page Monday that it would be conducting an active shooter training exercise this week.

This story is developing.

