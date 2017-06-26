× Teens land in trouble after pair of ‘overnight challenges’ at Muncie businesses

MUNCIE, Ind. – Videos for the “24-hour overnight challenge” have gone viral across the country.

The videos posted online show people—usually teens—staying inside businesses for the night, even after they’re closed. The videos have been circulating since last year and include locations like Trump Tower, abandoned trains and multiple retail stores.

Three teenagers tried the stunt at a pair of Muncie businesses last week, according to the Muncie Police Department, landing them in trouble.

Two of the teens spent the night at Target, 3601 N. Barr St., and were able to stay inside after eluding employees around closing time.

Police didn’t locate YouTube footage of the challenge, but they did find surveillance video showing the teens inside the Target store. They worked with Yorktown police to identify the perpetrators, who left around 1:30 a.m. with a toy worth about $150, clothing and backpacks.

Police have interviewed one of the teens and planned to interview the other teen involved.

The second “overnight challenge” involved the Walmart at 1501 E. 29th St., Muncie police said. A 15-year-old was caught on surveillance video in a makeshift tent in the pet food section.

He remained in the store during closing hours and left around 6:30 a.m. Police said the teen stole a two phones worth more than $1,700 and a backpack.

A school resource officer recognized the student from surveillance video, helping investigators track him down.

Police said most of the items stolen from the two “overnight challenges” have been recovered.