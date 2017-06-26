× Teen paralyzed during gymnastics accident gets specialized SUV

FISHERS, Ind. — A 19-year-old central Indiana teen is finally getting her wish come true after being paralyzed during a gymnastics accident. Macy Huff received a van designed specially for her to drive.

“It’s been a really, really long two years,” Huff said.

We first met her last February. We showed you how she struggled to take just a few steps after her accident about five years ago. She’s been in a wheelchair ever since, but has been waiting and dreaming for the day she can reclaim some of her own independence.

“I have a 45-minute drive there and, so we were having to find someone to take me in the mornings. I had class at 10 a.m., both of my parents work,” Huff explained.

She’s heading into her sophomore year at Franklin College. She’s been relying on her family and close support system to get her from place to place.

We also showed you her journey to reach another milestone, earning her driver’s license. She did, with pride, but she still needed some wheels to finally hit the road.

On Monday, she finally got the keys to her brand new car. The Ford Explorer was donated by an anonymous donor who saw Macy’s stories and wanted to help. The car was taken out of state for months to get fitted specially for Huff. The car has top-of the line technology features that allow her to drive and be able to easily use other aspects of the car many take for granted, like rolling down the windows and play music.

The reveal was part of Samantha’s House annual golf outing. The organization helps teens like Macy get vehicles just for them.

When asked where she will take her first road trip, Macy answered, “I don’t have a specific place, I’m just going to drive her wherever I want to go because I have that freedom to get out, to hop in my car and just drive.”

Samantha’s House is hoping to give a car like this to a teen in need each year. Click here for more on the organization. Click here for more on Macy and her journey.