State of Indiana to consider death penalty for 19-year-old charged in brutal Lebanon stabbing

LEBANON, Ind.– A 19-year-old man is facing 23 charges in connection with a fatal stabbing and attempted rape in Lebanon.

Zachariah Wright, 19, was held as a “person of interest” after the attack, which happened around 7 a.m. on June 18 at a home in the 500 block of Dicks Street. Maxwell Foster, 73, died after being stabbed and his wife, Sonja Foster, 68, was hurt during the incident.

On Monday, the Boone County prosecutor said Wright murdered Maxwell in a random act of violence, attempted to rape Sonja and set her on fire and chased her out of the home.

The knives used in the attack came from inside the victims’ home, officials said.

Sonja managed to get away and flag down a neighbor for help. She provided police with a description of her attacker.

Officers initially detained Wright on an unrelated probation violation. He now faces charges including murder, attempted murder, burglary with serious bodily injury, rape, aggravated battery, criminal confinement, sexual battery, arson damage, theft, obstruction of justice and false informing.

DNA evidence linking Wright to the crime was found on a pair of jeans.

Wright has denied any involvement in the case from his jail cell.

“I’ve never done anything violent. I’ve never even been in a fist fight before, other than, you know, wrestling with my brother and stuff. I’m just not that type of person, anybody you talk to that knows me would tell you the same,” Wright said during an interview.

Due to the nature of the case, and several aggravating factors such as Wright allegedly committing the crimes while on probation, the State of Indiana will review this case to see if the death penalty will be sought, according to the Boone County prosecutor, who said the case is “everyone’s worst nightmare.”

Family members of the victims said Maxwell was “senselessly” taken away from them on Father’s Day, and Sonja was left traumatized. They commended police for a quick investigation and they asked you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.