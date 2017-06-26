State board plans to appoint Emergency Manager for Muncie schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Distressed Unit Appeals Board is planning to appoint a new Emergency Manager for Muncie Community Schools on Monday.

The decision comes as the district is facing a deficit in the millions, school closures, the aftermath of teacher contract fights and concerns about more teachers leaving the district all together.

The state of Indiana stepped in during the crisis. The DUAB is considering three different firms, along with the current superintendent, for the position.

"The the future of our school district relies on the appointment of the right Emergency Manager," Muncie Teachers Association President Pat Kennedy said.

The appointment of an MCS Emergency Manager is set for 2 p.m. at the Indiana Statehouse on Monday.