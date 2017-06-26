Shepherd Community Center launches initiative to rejuvenate east-side community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind --A new project on the city’s east side is looking to improve area homes while tackling issues of hunger in a community with few resources.

Last week the Shepherd Community Center launched project 46201. A new initiative that through the course of the summer, aims to build five new homes for low income families, repair and renovate at least 80 homes, and install 500 door frame gardens in the 46201 zip code.

“We’re looking at real systemic issues that face this neighborhood specifically, so how can we help to address some of those?” shepherd Community Center Program director Andrew Green said.

The project is being made possible thanks to donations and partnerships from local organizations including the Fuller Center for Housing, and One Heart Many Hands. With the help from nearly 1500 volunteers, five homes will be able to be built within the course of two weeks.

“Housing and hunger are issues, education is an issue. So as we continue moving forward on this project, we’ll be joining with other great volunteer and others in the neighborhood to look at some of those systemic issues,” green said.

Green added that the project is just the first step in a much larger commitment.

“That’s that message that we want to communicate is that we want to walk through with you, and we want to help create a neighborhood that you feel safe in, that you feel proud of, a house that you feel proud of, a neighborhood that you’re excited about,”

Green says the finishing touches to the homes should be done by the end of the week. He says the center plans to build more homes in the coming years.