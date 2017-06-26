× Part of I-65 closed near Seymour after crash involving semi trucks

SEYMOUR, Ind. – Drivers in Jackson County will experience slowdowns after a crash closed part of I-65 near Seymour.

Two semi trucks were involved in crash around 3:20 a.m. at mile marker 54, which is between State Road 11 and U.S. 50.

Both directions of the interstate were initially closed as a result of the crash, but northbound I-65 has reopened. The southbound part of the interstate remains closed.

It was unclear how long the closure would last.