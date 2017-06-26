× Lebanon police to discuss latest information in fatal stabbing

LEBANON, Ind.– Lebanon police are set to announce the latest information in a fatal stabbing.

A press conference will be held at 3 p.m., which you can watch live in this post at that time.

Zachariah Wright, 19, was held as a “person of interest” after the attack, which happened around 7 a.m. on June 18 at a home in the 500 block of Dicks Street. Maxwell Foster, 73, died after being stabbed and his wife, Sonja Foster, 68, was hurt during the incident.

Police said the Fosters were asleep when someone assaulted them inside their home. Sonja Foster managed to get away and flag down a neighbor for help. She provided police with a description of her attacker.

Officers detained Wright on an unrelated probation violation. He hasn’t been charged in the stabbing, but police said those charges were imminent. As of last week, police were waiting on DNA analysis results.

Wright has denied any involvement in the case.

“I’ve never done anything violent. I’ve never even been in a fist fight before, other than, you know, wrestling with my brother and stuff. I’m just not that type of person, anybody you talk to that knows me would tell you the same,” Wright said during an interview.