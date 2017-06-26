Indianapolis asking public to share memorabilia, stories from 1987 Pan American Games

Posted 3:59 pm, June 26, 2017, by , Updated at 04:00PM, June 26, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The City of Indianapolis is seeking memorabilia and stories from the 1987 Pan American Games.

This year will mark the 30th anniversary of Indianapolis hosting the Pan American Games. The event played an instrumental role in introducing the Circle City as an international destination for amateur sports and allowing Indianapolis to build its reputation as a center for culture, sporting and community.

In advance of the anniversary, falling from August 7 through August 23, the City is seeking out individuals who either volunteered for the games or have any memorabilia or photos from the event.

Residents are encouraged to share their Pan American memories, memorabilia and photos by emailing: panam30@indy.gov. Collected materials will be used in an upcoming celebration.

