Franklin police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

FRANKLIN, Ind.– The City of Franklin says one of its police officers was arrested following a domestic disturbance at his home.

Franklin Police Department officer Shyuler Brown was arrested Monday on a charge of domestic battery. Police discovered the involvement of a fellow officer after they responded to the home.

To avoid any appearance of conflict or impropriety, Franklin police contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s office to conduct the investigation.

Details of the arrest are expected to be released Tuesday as the arrest report has yet to be completed.

Brown has been placed on leave pending the investigation. The police merit board will also have a hearing for final action.