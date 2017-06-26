Enjoy the 70s while we have them because more heat, humidity and storm chances build in later in the week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will run 10 degrees below average this afternoon, but we won't lack for sunshine. Expect highs in the low to mid-70s today along with low humidity and breezy conditions.

If you're planning a trip to the pool, here is an hour by hour look. The UV Index is a 5 today, so burn time even with the cooler temperatures is 30 minutes.

We do have an isolated T-shower chance by 6 p.m. Not everyone will see the rain. It will be very isolated, but we'll keep the chance through this evening.

High temperatures will be in the 70s again on Tuesday. We get warmer mid-week with the higher humidity returning Thursday along with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Thunderstorm chances go up on Thursday. We'll keep that higher rain chance around on Friday with lingering showers on Saturday.

No major heat builds in for the next 7 days.