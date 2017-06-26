Disability advocates stage sit-in at Sen. Young’s office over GOP health care bill

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Several disability advocates from ADAPT of Indiana staged a sit-in at the office of Senator Todd Young Monday.

Around 25 members were protesting the Senate healthcare bill known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BRCA). The proposed bill looks to cut Medicaid for low-income Americans.

Monday’s group was demanding that Young oppose “the attacks on disabled people’s freedom which are in the bill.”

“We can’t tolerate the Senate healthcare bill’s attack on our freedom to live in our own homes,” said ADAPTer Melva Iris Flores of Lake Station. “Medicaid funds the life-or-death services I need to live in my home with my husband.”

ADAPT says Flores is quadriplegic, a mother of four and grandmother of three.

“To say people will die under this law is not an exaggeration,” said ADAPTer Renae Jackson of Gary. “Medicaid home and community based services are what allow us to do our jobs, live our lives and raise our families. Without these services many disabled and elderly Americans will die. We won’t let that happen.”

The protest fell just days after a protest in Washington, where ADAPT activists were dragged out of the office of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.