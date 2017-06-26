Chiropractor’s viral video shows you how to carry a car seat without back pain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Those who’ve cared for infants can attest. Carrying a car seat can be killer on your back, shoulder and hips, but a doctor in Mansfield, Texas believes she may have a solution.

Dr. Emily Puente of Bridge Family Chiropractic shared a video on Facebook showing how a simple switch in hand placement can change how you feel while hauling a baby around town.

Instead of holding car seats like giant picnic baskets, with the handle over your arm, Dr. Puente suggests that caregivers slide their hands through the handle and down towards the base of the carrier.

“As soon as we switch to this, it’s a completely different change in how I’m using my body, to be able to use and distribute this weight from this carrier to be able to carry it around,” said Dr. Puente.

The video, which was posted on April 28, had been viewed 3.7 million times as of Monday evening. It had also garnered over 53,000 shares, 10,000 reactions and 19,000 comments.

Dr. Puente later posted an update explaining that her technique may not work with all car seats and that some have said the maneuver caused discomfort. She suggested talking to a medical professional before trying a new regimen.