Authorities investigating death of Marion County Jail inmate

Posted 11:26 pm, June 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:33PM, June 26, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A female inmate was found unresponsive at the Marion County Jail and was declared deceased a short time later.

The sheriff’s office says the female was found inside her cell around 8:51 p.m. and was declared deceased at 9:30 p.m.

A follow up investigation is being conducted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Marion County Coroner’s Office and the Marion County Forensic Services Agency.

The name of the inmate has not been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s