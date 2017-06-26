× A daily chance for scattered thunderstorms this week

After a mild start to the week our weather will warm up and become more humid.

Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday before warming into the 80s on Wednesday.

We’ll also see several chances for rain this week. Strong thunderstorms are likely Thursday and a daily threat for rain will be with us through the weekend.

We’ll have a dry cool night.

Sunny skies and low humidity will be the rule on Tuesday.

Strong thunderstorms are possible Thursday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms on Friday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms on Saturday.

We’ll have a chance for scattered thunderstorms early Sunday.

Up to an inch of rain is possible this week.