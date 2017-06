× Police investigating after 14-year-old boy shot on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot on the north side Sunday evening.

Police say that the boy was shot multiple times and and struck in the leg.

The scene was in the 3700 block of N. Salem St. on the north side.

At this time, police do not have anyone in custody.

The boy is reportedly in stable condition at Methodist Hospital.

Authorities received the report of the shooting at around 6:51 p.m.