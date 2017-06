× Police at scene of person shot on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are at the scene of a person shot of the northeast side Sunday night.

At around 5:08 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6700 block of E. 52nd St. on a report of a person shot.

Police confirm this shooting is not connected to the triple shooting Sunday nearby.

Aggravated assault detectives have reportedly been called to the scene.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.