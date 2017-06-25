× Man arrested for allegedly impersonating DNR officer in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers arrested a man Saturday for allegedly trying to impersonate being a member of the DNR.

Kevin Byerly, 44, was arrested and charged with impersonating a police officer after witnesses stated he approached four teens at Sullivan Lake yesterday.

He reportedly identified himself to the teens as “Game Warden Services” and requested fishing license information from the juveniles. He also accused them of smoking marijuana, according to a press release.

When the parent of one of the teenagers approached, Byerly claimed he was the “Conservation Officer from Fairbanks Landing” and accused the teenagers of various crimes.

A parent of one of the teens contacted the Sullivan Lake gatehouse after Byerly was observed following two teenage girls toward the restroom facilities.

Gatehouse employees then contacted law enforcement.

Byerly was located and taken into custody without further incident.