Local Mario marathon raises money for children

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - You may not think anything too constructive can come from playing video games, but a group of local gamers want you to think again.

Gaming enthusiasts have been putting their love for digital play to a very good use over the weekend.

When it comes to classic video games, there’s not much that can beat Mario Bros. And that’s what these gamers have been playing for almost the past 100 hours straight. But the goal here isn’t to have the highest score, but to make an impact on the lives of kids in need.

Organizer Jedediah Johnson says, “We`re raising money to buy toys and books and games and things for children`s hospitals and domestic abuse shelters.”

The event, now celebrating its tenth year, is put on by Child’s Play, a charity of gaming enthusiasts with the goal of improving kids’ lives. In the past decade, the organization has played its way to more than a half million dollars raised for kids.

“I can’t think of a better way to raise money for those children,” says local dad, Daniel Brewer. Daniel Brewer is an avid gamer himself. He’s also got three kids, and likes the fact that he can combine his love for gaming with the chance to help other families deadling with tough times.

“I instantly was attracted to it, it`s a great cause. They`re doing a fun thing where they`re doing the Mario games all the way through for the children.”

The event is also streamed live online, giving people at home and around the world a chance to join the fun and donate to the cause.

“It’s great to see people introduced to it, and that they enjoy what we`re doing, and they`re charitable to donate to our cause,” says Jedediah Johnson.

The event started on Friday, and will be streaming live online through Tuesday night. To watch or donate yourself, just head to twitch.tv/mariomarathon.