IN Focus: Donnelly blames administration for ‘undermining’ Obamacare

INDIANAPOLIS - The Senate's proposed legislation on health care would cut taxes by nearly $1 trillion over the next decade, mostly for corporations and the richest families in America.

Senate Republican leaders argue the bill would eliminate job-killing taxes enacted under President Barack Obama's 7-year-old health care law. Democrats countered that the bill is a giveaway to the rich at the expense of middle- and low-income families who will lose health insurance.

Democrats like Senator Joe Donnelly are concerned that the Republican held Senate is racing towards a vote without leaving time for analysis from both major parties.