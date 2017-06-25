× IMPD: Three people shot at Shadeland Court Apartments on Sunday afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD was at the scene of a shooting involving three people on the northeast side Sunday afternoon.

The scene w at Shadeland Court Apartments near the 3900 block of N. Shadeland Ave.

The call came in to police at around 2:19 p.m.

All three were transported to the hospital following the shooting.

Detectives are uncertain if all three victims were targeted by the shooter or shooters.

“We believe at this time there were three different locations where the individuals were shot and so they’re trying to figure out exactly where those locations were based on the evidence at each location,” said Ptl. Aaron Hamer.

One resident said he heard approximately 20 shots.

“I ain’t used to it,” said Lawrence Highball who moved into his apartment in 1988. “When I first come you didn’t hardly see people coming and going someplace or coming back but now they be standing around walking all night messing around and they ain’t supposed to be doing that I think.”

Since January 1st there have been more than 200 phone calls to 911 dispatchers asking for help at the Shadeland Court Apartment.