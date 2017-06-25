× Fire on the northeast side causes damage to vacant home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Sunday morning, the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a residence fire on the northeast side.

At 3:52 a.m., IFD arrived at the 4000 block of Arthington Boulevard to a vacant residence on fire.

They were alerted to the fire after a neighbor saw flames coming through the roof.

The blaze resulted in an estimated $85,000 in damages.

There were no injuries.

Arson investigators will be looking into the cause of the fire.