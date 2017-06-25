× Efforts advance to protect forested bluff in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS – A forested bluff that overlooks the White River in Indianapolis is closer to protection from developers thanks to a group of neighbors.

The Central Indiana Land Trust says more than 85 donors contributed $2.2 million to buy 9.1 acres from the Highland Golf and Country Club, which had proposed selling the site for a housing development.

Another $700,000 is needed to buy three additional acres to create the 12-acre White River Bluffs nature preserve.

The steep bluff towers 85 feet over the White River, offering a stunning view. It’s dotted with some of the oldest trees in Indianapolis and is frequented by bald eagles.

Central Indiana Land Trust director Cliff Chapman says it’s a remarkable place that will open to the public in 2020.