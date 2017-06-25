× Delaware County prosecutor: No charges against officers in man’s shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two central Indiana police officers won’t face charges for shooting a man who allegedly tried to run them down with his car.

Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says there was no evidence the two Muncie police officers committed any criminal acts when they shot 48-year-old Charles Kevin Dinkins in March.

The Star Press reports that Dinkins was hospitalized for a few days before he was transferred to the Delaware County jail, where he faces several charges.

Authorities say Dinkins drove away and crashed his car when they tried to stop him for a traffic offense.

Police say the two officers left their car and were trying to help an injured woman passenger who had exited Dinkins’ car when he allegedly drove in their direction, drawing their gunfire.