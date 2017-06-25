Delaware County prosecutor: No charges against officers in man’s shooting

Posted 1:49 pm, June 25, 2017, by , Updated at 01:58PM, June 25, 2017

Charles Dinkins

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two central Indiana police officers won’t face charges for shooting a man who allegedly tried to run them down with his car.

Delaware County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Eric Hoffman says there was no evidence the two Muncie police officers committed any criminal acts when they shot 48-year-old Charles Kevin Dinkins in March.

The Star Press reports that Dinkins was hospitalized for a few days before he was transferred to the Delaware County jail, where he faces several charges.

Authorities say Dinkins drove away and crashed his car when they tried to stop him for a traffic offense.

Police say the two officers left their car and were trying to help an injured woman passenger who had exited Dinkins’ car when he allegedly drove in their direction, drawing their gunfire.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s