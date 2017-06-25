Coolest temperatures in nearly 90 years; humidity returns for end of week

If you like cooler weather you will enjoy the start to the work week as temperatures will be 10°-14° below normal.

It starts early Monday morning as mostly clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall to the lower 50°s.

We should see cooler air in place for Monday, keeping temperatures in the low to mid 70°s.

There is one fly in the ointment Monday afternoon and evening. A weak wave will pass through the state, providing just enough lift to produce a few showers or even a thunderstorm.

It looks like any rain will occur after 4pm and continue through 11pm. Rain is not expected to be heavy with any one location likely receiving less than 0.10″ of rain.

COOLEST IN OVER A DECADE

Sunday’s high temperature was 75° in Indianapolis. That is the coolest high temperature for June 25 since 2004 when it was only 70°. It also marks the 6th coolest temperature for this date since 1871.

If the forecast high temperature verifies in Indianapolis, this will be the coolest high temperature in Indianapolis in 89 years! In 1928, the high temperature was 62°. It would also be the fourth coolest high temperature on June 26 since weather records began in Indianapolis (1871).

WE AREN’T DONE WITH THE HUMIDITY YET

Enjoy the next couple of days of low humidity because it will start to feel tropical later in the week.

Dew points – the measure of the moisture in the air – will remain in the 40°s Tuesday and creep up to the 50°s Wednesday. It begins to feel uncomfortable once the dew point climbs above 60°. We should see that happen starting late Wednesday/Thursday. Dew points will climb to near 70° for the end of the week and in to the weekend, meaning it will feel “muggly”.

With higher humidity and a couple fronts in the area, chances for rain increases Thursday and through the weekend. Looking beyond the next seven days, we may have some rain to deal with July 3 and late July 4. Stay tuned…