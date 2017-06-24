Woman and two children rescued by pair of Good Samaritans

Posted 8:33 pm, June 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS—Authorities say two Good Samaritans and a multi- agency effort successfully rescued a woman and her two daughters from Fall Creek Saturday evening.

Around 5:45 p.m. emergency crews were called to Fort Harrison State Park on a water rescue.

A mother and her two daughters had been on a raft floating along Fall Creek when their inner tube hit some branches and overturned.

The three managed to grab hold of some branches but their raft got away from them.

Two kayakers found the trio in the water hanging on to some limbs.

The kayakers called 911 and  then loaded the family onto their kayaks and brought them back to shore.

Rescue crews helped all five out of the water.  The woman and her two daughters were taken to Community Hospital North.

