× Teen shot at Marion County Fair

INDIANAPOLIS–A teen was shot in the leg Saturday night while attending the Marion County Fair.

The incident happened between 7:30 and 8 p.m. on the midway.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Department, which provides security for the fair, is investigating the shooting.

The male juvenile was shot in the leg while on or near the Ferris wheel.

The wound was described as a “through and through.” The teen was awake and breathing when an ambulance took him to Riley Hospital.

Investigators say they are looking to see if the shooting was accidental or if the teen was shot by someone else.

A department spokesperson said they leaning toward accidental.

Deputies talked with a number of witnesses who they described as cooperative.

Investigators say they don’t believe the shooting was gang related.

While crime scene tape blocked a small area near the Ferris wheel, the rest of the fair continued without interruption.

Sunday is the last day for the 2017 Marion county Fair.