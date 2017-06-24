Rep. Steve Scalise out of intensive care

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 22: House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) discusses the release of the House Republican plank on health care reform at The American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research on June 22, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Allison Shelley/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON  — Wounded congressman Steve Scalise has been moved out of the intensive care unit.

Citing “continued good progress,” MedStar Washington Hospital Center says the Louisiana Republican was moved late Thursday.

The hospital says in a statement that Scalise remains in fair condition as he continues an extended period of healing and rehabilitation.”

The No. 3 House GOP leader, Scalise was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Four others were also wounded, and the attacker was killed. Doctors said Scalise was near death when he arrived at the hospital.

