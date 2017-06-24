× Police in Indianapolis searching for missing person believed to be suicidal

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is searching for 36-year-old James Cushing after he was reported missing Friday night.

He reportedly left the area around 6:30 p.m. Friday after giving away some of his personal items.

A note was found Saturday morning indicating possible suicidal intent.

He is believed to be driving a red 2010 Chrysler Sebring with plate number 573NGK.

Cushing is described as 5’5″ and 107 pounds with balding brown hair and blue eyes.

He is missing from 11563 Tidewater Drive in Geist.

If located, please check welfare, advise control and call 911.