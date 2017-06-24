Police in Indianapolis searching for missing person believed to be suicidal

Posted 1:57 pm, June 24, 2017, by , Updated at 02:02PM, June 24, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is searching for 36-year-old James Cushing after he was reported missing Friday night.

He reportedly left the area around 6:30 p.m. Friday after giving away some of his personal items.

A note was found Saturday morning indicating possible suicidal intent.

He is believed to be driving a red 2010 Chrysler Sebring with plate number 573NGK.

Cushing is described as 5’5″ and 107 pounds with balding brown hair and blue eyes.

He is missing from 11563 Tidewater Drive in Geist.

If located, please check welfare, advise control and call 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s