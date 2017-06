× Five people reported safe after Holliday Park water rescue in White River

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities in Indianapolis performed a water rescue of five people at Holliday Park on the north side Saturday.

At around 2:35 p.m., crews were called to Holliday Park on a report of a kayak that capsized.

There are five victims on the White River who were reportedly stranded on an island.

All 5 victims have been reported safe.

We will update this story as we receive more information.