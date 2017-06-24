Boy drowns at Elkhart water park, 2nd boy hospitalized

ELKHART, Ind. — A 10-year-old boy has drowned at a water park owned by the city of Elkhart. A 9-year-old boy made it to shore and is hospitalized in fair condition.

The Elkhart Truth reports the Osolo Township Fire Department and Osolo paramedics responded to Ideal Beach Water Park around 1 p.m. Friday for a report of a boy who had nearly drowned. The boy was conscious but having trouble breathing.

When crews arrived rescue workers discovered there was a second boy who had drowned. Elkhart County Coroner James Elliott identified him as Jamal Turpin of Elkhart.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are investigating.

The water park, located on the south shore of Heaton Lake just north of the Indiana Toll Road, was closed Friday but expected to reopen Saturday.

