Flood Warnings in effect for several Indiana counties

Some charges dropped against sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting young gymnasts

Posted 12:38 pm, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 12:48PM, June 23, 2017

Larry Nassar

MASON, Mich. — Prosecutors have dropped some charges against a Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting young gymnasts.

The move came Friday at a crucial hearing for Larry Nassar. It drops the number of alleged victims to six instead of seven. Nassar is charged with using his hands to molest them when they saw him for various injuries.

Judge Donald Allen Jr. must decide whether there’s enough evidence to send Nassar to trial. Prosecutors are playing a video of a police interview with him last summer.

Nassar also is facing three more criminal cases, including one in federal court alleging he possessed child pornography. Separately, he’s being sued by dozens of women and girls.

Nassar was a longtime doctor at Michigan State University and Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s