Police arrest Indiana man accused of exposing himself, again, in Walmart parking lot

Posted 10:51 am, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 10:52AM, June 23, 2017

Mug shot of Guy Robert Cumming provided by the Dekalb County Jail

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. – A man in Dekalb County faces preliminary charges after police say he exposed himself to several juvenile girls.

Officers with the Auburn Police Department responded to a report of a man exposing himself to juvenile girls in a Walmart parking lot.

Police located and arrested the suspect, identified as Guy Robert Cumming, with the assistance of the Garrett Police Department.

Cumming, 27, of Garrett, faces preliminary charges of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony, and public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor.

Chief of Police Martin McCoy told the News Sentinel a similar call to the same location was reported on June 11, and police have reason to believe Cumming is responsible for that incident as well. However, Cumming has not been charged at this time for the June 11 incident.

