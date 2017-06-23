× Moving truck spotted at Paul George’s home on Geist Reservoir

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There are no new developments on the future of Paul George, but a photo taken on NBA Draft Day is certainly generating a lot of buzz amid trade speculation.

Katie Wynn took a photo of what appears to be a moving truck in front of George’s home on Geist Reservoir Thursday afternoon.

The address of this home is the same address where George reported a burglary in April 2014.

We realize, of course, the truck could be there for any number of reasons, but it is certainly adding fuel to the fire as rumors about George continue to circulate.

George reportedly told the Pacers over the weekend he intends to opt out of his contract after next season, become a free agent in 2018, and leave the franchise, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo Sports.

He just wrapped up the third year of a five-year contract with the franchise, with the fifth year being a player option. If he opts out, the Pacers would be able to offer him a five-year $177 million extension while any other NBA team could only offer four years at $130 million.

The Pacers franchise is trying to get something in return for their star player in a trade, according to multiple reports. They were reportedly in talks with the Lakers earlier this week, which is where George wants to end up, but nothing has come of that yet.