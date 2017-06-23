× London police: Manslaughter charge under consideration in Grenfell Tower fire

LONDON (AP) — British police investigating the fire at Grenfell Tower in west London believe the fire started in a freezer.

Insulation and tiles recovered from the building failed fire safety tests, they said. Seventy-nine people died in the disaster, and manslaughter is among the offenses being considered in the case.

Detective Superintendent Fiona McCormack said officers have seized documents in the investigation into the fire.

“What we are being told at the moment by the Building Research Establishment is that the cladding and insulation failed all safety tests,” she told reporters Friday.

McCormack said authorities are “looking at every health and safety and fire safety offense and we are reviewing every company at the moment involved in the building and refurbishment of Grenfell Tower.”

McCormack also repeated calls for anyone with information on who might have been in the tower to come forward. The call comes after London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s pledge to seek an amnesty for people who may have been living in the tower illegally.

“What we haven’t got is a picture of how many people might have been in there. That’s the number I’m really worried about,” McCormack said.