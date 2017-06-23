× Johnny Depp’s comment about actors and presidential assassinations stirs controversy

Even before Johnny Depp said it, the actor seemed to know that his comment would ignite controversy.

“This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible…” he said, speaking to a crowd on Thursday. “When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?”

The actor was at the Glastonbury Festival in the UK when he made his remarks, which were recorded.

The Secret Service is aware of the comments Depp made about President Donald Trump, Secret Service staff assistant Shawn Holtzclaw told CNN.

“For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities,” according to a statement from the Secret Service.

Depp brought up the topic of President Donald Trump while speaking to the crowd.

“Can we bring Trump here?” he asked.

The UK crowd booed and roared, “No.”

“I think he needs help,” Depp said, as the crowd laughed.

“This is going to be in the press, and it will be horrible,” he said. He paused briefly and said, “But I like that you’re all a part of it.”

“When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” he asked.

It appeared to be a reference to John Wilkes Booth, the actor who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

After posing the question, Depp said, “I want to clarify. I’m not an actor.”

The crowd laughed.

“I lie for a living,” he said.

CNN has reached out to Depp’s publicist.

Last year, Depp played Trump in a nearly hourlong spoof called, “Funny or Die Presents Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie.”