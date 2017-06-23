Flood Warnings in effect for several Indiana counties

Inmate dies in Marion County Jail after suspected seizure

Posted 5:43 pm, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 05:47PM, June 23, 2017

Larry Chambers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An inmate died Thursday in the Marion County Jail after suffering an apparent seizure.

Larry Chambers, 37, had a seizure Thursday just before 5 p.m. inside his cell. Officials said he was declared dead at 5:38 p.m.

Police say Chambers had been in jail since June 21 on charges of possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.

No foul play is suspected right now. A follow up death investigation is being conducted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the coroner’s office and forensic services.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s