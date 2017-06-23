Indianapolis Fire Department hosting open house events at 7 stations this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department will host an open house Saturday at several stations.
The event will give residents the chance to see the stations and receive services, such as free vitals checks, car seat installation help and other safety tips. Visitors will also get a look at tool and equipment displays.
The open house runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the following stations:
- Station 5 – 420 W 21st St
- Station 13 – 439 W Ohio St
- Station 15– 3502 E Prospect St
- Station 24 – 5520 E 38th St
- Station 28 – 10190 E 86th St at Fall Creek Rd
- Station 42 – 1302 S Franklin Rd
- Station 34 – 1925 W Edgewood Ave
Those in attendance will find the following demonstrations:
- Hands Only CPR demonstrations
- Free Vitals Checks – Blood Pressure, Heart Rate
- Fireground Tools & Equipment Displays
- Apparatus Displays
- Practice 911 Calls
- Family Escape Plans
- IFD Public Educators on hand at each station to answer questions about fire and life safety
- Summer and July 4th Safety Tips
- Station Tours
- Smoke Detector Installation sign-up sheet
- IFD Explorers
- Juvenile Fire Setting info – Fire Investigators on hand to answer your questions
- Car Seat installation information