Indianapolis Fire Department hosting open house events at 7 stations this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Fire Department will host an open house Saturday at several stations.

The event will give residents the chance to see the stations and receive services, such as free vitals checks, car seat installation help and other safety tips. Visitors will also get a look at tool and equipment displays.

The open house runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at the following stations:

Station 5 – 420 W 21st St

Station 13 – 439 W Ohio St

Station 15– 3502 E Prospect St

Station 24 – 5520 E 38th St

Station 28 – 10190 E 86th St at Fall Creek Rd

Station 42 – 1302 S Franklin Rd

Station 34 – 1925 W Edgewood Ave

Those in attendance will find the following demonstrations: