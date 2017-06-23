Flood Warnings in effect for several Indiana counties

Heavy rain moving out of the state; great weather for the weekend

Posted 5:08 pm, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 06:08PM, June 23, 2017

A strong cold front brought heavy rainfall to central Indiana on Friday. A few isolated areas received as much as six inches of rain.

Behind the front Hoosiers will find relief from the heat and humidity this weekend. Highs will dip below average and dew point temperatures will be in the 50s as much drier air settles in.

Expect a sunny weekend with more rain on Monday.

Most of central Indiana received several inches of rain on Friday.

We’ll have a chance for a few spotty showers Saturday afternoon.

Expect a dry Sunday.

Expect great weather for some big events this weekend.

 

Cooler air will settle in for next week.

We’ll have a chance for a few showers on Monday.

Dry weather returns Tuesday.

The countdown is on the Brickyard 400.

 

