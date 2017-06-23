Heartwarming video shows tiger at Indiana zoo nuzzling woman’s pregnant belly

Posted 8:35 am, June 23, 2017, by , Updated at 08:34AM, June 23, 2017

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Adorable video of a tiger nuzzling a pregnant woman’s belly through the glass at an Indiana zoo is going viral.

The video was posted Brittany Osborne of Topeka, Indiana last week after visiting Potawatomi Zoo in South Bend with her pregnant cousin, Natasha Handshoe.

Handshoe tells us this was the first time she had been to Potawatomi Zoo in years, and the tigers were sleeping in the back of the exhibit the first time they passed them. She went back to the tiger exhibit a bit later to take a selfie with them, and one of the tigers awoke and started pawing at the glass.

Photo of selfie Natasha Handshoe took with tiger before it woke up

“I began filming her because I thought it would be entertaining.  Then we all realized that the tiger was very interested in her baby bump,” Osborne told CBS4.

Handshoe says she was startled at first. Then when she realized the tiger wanted to interact with her pregnant belly, and her heart melted.

“I do believe the tiger knew I was pregnant just by the way it was acting,” Handshoe told CBS4.

This is her first child, and she’s having a girl in September. "I am so excited that I was able to capture that sweet moment for Baby Handshoe," Osborne  said.

