Greenfield police determine which driver was at-fault in Greenfield church van crash

GREENFIELD, Ind. – Police in Greenfield confirm that they have determined a driver at-fault for the church van crash that sent 13 people to the hospital, including 11 kids.

The truck was driven by Clayton Farrell, 20, of Indianapolis.

Greenfield Police Chief Jeff Rasche tells us that they have determined that Farrell, who was driving the utility truck, is at fault. He says the truck did not stop at the red light and hit the church van as a result.

Farrell also reportedly hit a grey sedan that was involved in the crash.

Police say that the driver of the utility truck will be cited for failing to yield to an automated signal.