NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Klipsch Music Center has announced that tonight’s Nickelback concert is postponed due to flooding around the area.

It is rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Ticket holders should keep their tickets for the concert as they will be honored at the rescheduled date.

Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest are set to open the show.