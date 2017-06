× Franklin police: Suspect cut hole in Jimmy Johns’ roof, meat slicer stolen

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Authorities in Franklin are investigating after a Jimmy Johns’ reported a break in overnight on Friday morning.

According to police, somebody cut a hole in the roof to break in. Employees discovered it when they came into work and called police.

They say that the thief reportedly stole a meat slicer.

If anyone has any information about this theft, please call Franklin police at 317-346-1100.